Anaheim vigil honors 3 men killed when struck by possible street racer

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

OC vigil honors 3 men killed when hit by possible racer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A tearful vigil was held in Anaheim Saturday honoring three men killed last week when their car was struck by a vehicle that may have been street racing.

Alexander Smiller, 63, of Los Angeles, Jacob Rolon, 32, of La Mirada and Richard Zuniga, 36, of Anaheim were all killed after a Mercedes smashed into their car early Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver and passengers in the Mercedes fled the scene -- but were later found at a local hospital.

RELATED: 3 killed in Anaheim crash
EMBED More News Videos

Three men were killed and two women hospitalized in a violent hit-and-run crash in Anaheim, authorities said.



Mark Landgreen, a family friend of Richard Zuniga, was clearly emotional during the vigil.

"It's hard. He loved his daughters. He had two daughters. Landgreen said. "You can never replace a father no matter what. It's a lot for them to deal with and a lot for the family to deal with."

Attendees at the vigil say street takeovers and racing are common in that area, and they hope that this crash spurs police to crack down on the problem.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the Zuniga family with funeral costs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countycar crashfatal crashstreet racingvigil
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News