Anaheim vigil honors 3 men killed when struck by possible street racer

Alexander Smiller, 63, of Los Angeles, Jacob Rolon, 32, of La Mirada and Richard Zuniga, 36, of Anaheim were all killed after a Mercedes smashed into their car early Tuesday morning.
Police say the driver and passengers in the Mercedes fled the scene -- but were later found at a local hospital.
Mark Landgreen, a family friend of Richard Zuniga, was clearly emotional during the vigil.
"It's hard. He loved his daughters. He had two daughters. Landgreen said. "You can never replace a father no matter what. It's a lot for them to deal with and a lot for the family to deal with."
Attendees at the vigil say street takeovers and racing are common in that area, and they hope that this crash spurs police to crack down on the problem.
A GoFundMe has been established to help the Zuniga family with funeral costs.