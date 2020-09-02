Dodgers icon Vin Scully on social justice, staying positive during the pandemic, and why he joined Instagram

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6399881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What started as an April Fool's Day prank has turned into a lucrative business for two teen brothers from Monrovia: Spray-painting the logos of SoCal sports teams onto front lawns.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully chatted with Rob Fukuzaki about everything from this year's Dodgers team, to social justice and the pandemic, to why he's joining Instagram.Scully also explained why he's auctioning off some of his personal belongings, including several World Series championship rings.On the COVID-19 pandemic, Scully said he just wanted to remind people, "We've been knocked down with a high inside pitch, but we're gonna get up, brush ourselves off, and we're gonna come back and win. It's gonna take a while, but we will win!"He also shared how he watched social justice move forward during his career, sharing stories about baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron.