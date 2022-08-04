Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín reflects on friend, colleague Vin Scully: 'He took care of me'

"He was the finest sports broadcaster who ever lived," longtime Dodgers Spanish-language announcer Jaime Jarrín said about Vin Scully.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Vin Scully's 67-year career, the late broadcaster left an impact on many, including longtime Dodgers Spanish-language announcer Jaime Jarrín.

Scully began calling games for the Dodgers in 1950 and he met Jarrín nine years later. A friendship that transcended baseball was soon formed.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Jarrín said the death of his longtime friend has been tough for him.

"He was very special to me, very special," Jarrín said.

It wasn't all about baseball for the two. Jarrín said the Dodgers icon would share his life-wisdom.

"He took care of me since day one," Jarrín said when asked about the time he spent with Scully on the road and when the Dodgers played at home.

When asked how Los Angeles should remember the longtime announcer, Jarrín had this to say:

"He was the finest sports broadcaster who ever lived. No question about it. Sometimes when people are all around you asking for autographs, asking for pictures and he has a great patience, especially children. He would stop, he would lift a child, he would take pictures. He enjoyed doing that. That was the most important thing -- that he enjoyed doing that. He was a very special person."