'The greatest to ever do it' - tributes pour in for Dodgers icon Vin Scully after his death at 94

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vin Scully was one of the most beloved figure in all sports, a broadcaster whose 67-career transcended team loyalty to earn admiration from fans around the world.

And as news of his death at age 94 came out Tuesday, tributes came pouring in from fans, athletes in every sport, political figures and every day Angelenos.

Upon announcing his passing, the Dodgers described Scully's essence in poetic terms:

"He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw."

"Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers - and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles."

Speaking for the city of Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: "Vin Scully's passing is the end of a chapter of our city's history. He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city."

The news of Scully's death came out as the Dodgers were playing the Giants. Dodgers play-by-play man Joe Davis, who succeeded Scully, declared him simply "the greatest to ever do it. We love you Vin. You'll be missed."

Lakers star LeBron James, who has only lived in Los Angeles for a few years, similarly recognized his importance to the city: "Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA"

Similar tributes came in from the Kings and Rams, among other teams and athletes.

Jimmy Kimmel weighed in as well: "No one was better at any job than Vin Scully was at his. And, a lovely man on top of that. It's a beautiful night and we will miss you."