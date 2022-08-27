Pico Rivera street renamed Avenida Vicente Fernández in honor of late Mexican singer

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena was renamed Avenida Vicente Fernández on Friday in honor of the late Mexican ranchera and mariachi singer Vicente Fernandez.

"For decades, Mr. Fernández has been recognized and honored for his accomplishments in the world of music," said Pico Rivera Councilmember Gustavo Camacho.

Fernández had a connection to Pico Rivera, having performed at the sports arena multiple times over more than 20 years.

"He visited our restaurants many times," said Camacho, adding that the Pico Rivera community supported and valued Fernández's music.

"It's a large venue, but it's a humble venue. It's where the people are, and I think that's the connection that we have," said Pico Rivera Mayor Monica Sánchez.

The effort was spearheaded by Camacho, who traveled to Mexico with a delegation in 2019 to present the idea to Fernández.

The man known as the king of ranchera music died last December at 81 -- before the street renaming came to fruition.

Vicente Fernández Jr., who traveled to Southern California for the ceremony, said each tribute is an honor to the family, a testament to the perseverance of his father's music and career.

"For many of us here, myself included, Vicente and his music were really the soundtrack to our childhood in Southern California," said Congresswoman Linda Sánchez.

A similar tribute in Boyle Heights eventually moved forward but was met with pushback from the local neighborhood council. It raised concerns over a homophobic comment Fernández made in the past as well as accusations of inappropriately touching women.

Pico Rivera city leaders addressed some of the concerns raised by LGBTQ community members during that effort.

"It's important for us to recognize our cultural music, but also to recognize things that weren't so great in our culture and to help correct that," said Mayor Sánchez.

She also noted the sports arena will be hosting its first annual Pico Pride Fest this weekend. The venue hosts thousands of people for concerts, events and Mexican rodeo shows or "charreadas."

It has often served as a platform that welcomed artists who could not perform in larger venues.

"This was their stage. This was their boost," Camacho said.

Fernández's last performance there was in 2002.

His son, Alejandro Fernández, is set to perform at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena in September for festivities to commemorate Mexico's Independence Day.