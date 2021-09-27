Warming climate brings opportunity, challenges to NJ's wine industry

By Miguel Amaya
EMBED <>More Videos

Warming climate brings opportunity, challenges to NJ's wine industry

MILFORD, New Jersey -- The warming climate is transforming the wine-making landscape around the world, and turning once chillier New Jersey into a hotspot.

But the benefits of greater warmth come with strings attached, including extreme storms, that can complicate production in New Jersey, now the seventh-largest producer of wine in the United States and rapidly becoming a veritable wine country in its own right.

"Because of global warming and warmer winters, we're experimenting with grapes from France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. Rutgers did a study, and we have 87 different varieties being grown in New Jersey," said Gary C. Pavlis, a professor and agricultural agent at Rutgers University.

As harsh winters become less common, vintners like Tom Sharko, owner of Alba Vineyard & Winery, and Todd Wuerker, the owner of Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery, are seizing the moment to experiment with new grape varieties while adjusting their production to the rapidly fluctuating weather conditions that are a hallmark of climate change.

"Over the years, we've seen a fluctuation in temperatures. Last year was cooler, so it was a longer growing season, which extends how long it takes to ripen the fruit. This year, it's been a little bit warmer than last year, so we're seeing grapes start to ripen already," said Wuerker.

Warmer temperatures, while beneficial for wine production, can present challenges.

"The negatives from a New Jersey standpoint is that we are more likely to get severe storms. The last thing that grape vineyards want is a deluge of rain, that's like taking a bottle of wine, pouring a quarter of it out, and filling it with water," said Pavlis.

"As it gets warmer, we're going to see more problems that you don't expect, like the lanternfly that came in from Asia and tornadoes, which can wipe out a vineyard," he said.

Despite the uncertainty and threats of climate change, vineyard owners like Wuerker and Sharko are determined to adapt to whatever challenge they are presented with and continue to serve their flavorful wines.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new milfordcommunity journalistin our backyardwinewine industrywabcweatherfarmingclimate changelocalishoriginals
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
More TOP STORIES News