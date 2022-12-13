Faithful followers in SoCal flock to churches to celebrate Virgin of Guadalupe

In Orange County and other parts of Southern California, faithful followers flocked to church to honor Mexico's patron saint, the Virgin of Guadalupe.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- People of all ages celebrated the Virgin of Guadalupe at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Santa Ana Monday.

Alex Miranda stopped by the church to pay his respects and drop off flowers.

"Today is her birthday, and she is the patron saint of Mexico. We have to come here to pay our respects to her," Miranda said.

For some Catholics, the Virgin of Guadalupe is a staple in their homes and their faith.

Juan Torres said that he thinks the Virgin of Guadalupe gives everybody peace and protection to everyone that believes in her.

Churchgoers believe in her power to perform miracles.

Miriam Alcaraz brought her family to the church.

"This year my baby was born, and he had like a little problem on his kidney so I prayed to her. I asked her to please help me get him better and he actually did," Alcaraz said.

Elizabeth Vergara brought her children to church to celebrate.

"I've been coming every year. It's like a promise I made," Vergara said.

Church leaders expect to have a steady flow of people come through all day to be in her presence.

"The devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe is really astonishing. It's the strongest." Father Jose Troncoso said.

Tributes to the Virgin of Guadalupe continued into the evening.

For some folks it's a chance to reflect and honor the blessings that she's granted them.

"It's such a beautiful experience. It's something that I grew up with. It's something really nice in your heart," Alcaraz said. "Right now I was praying to her, and I wanted to cry."