LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The historic Vista Theatre in Los Feliz has a new owner: Quentin Tarantino.He announced the news on the latest episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. His plan is to show new movies -- when there's a film print made available -- along with older films.Tarantino told Shepard The Vista will probably be opening back up around Christmas.