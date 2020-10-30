INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood will host a vote center on the grounds for a five-day period from Friday, Oct. 30 to Monday, Nov. 2.
The new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers haven't allowed fans to attend games in person this year due to COVID-19, so this will be an opportunity for some to see the stadium up close.
"It'll be one of the first times that the general public LA County has been able to experience SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, at least be on the grounds here," said Jason Witt Director of Community Engagement for SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Although we won't be in the stadium for voting - it is on the outside - but people will be able to get a glimpse kind of a first see as to what it's like to be here on the grounds of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park."
Witt said people should expect a safe and clean environment to either drop off their ballot or to vote in person at one of the 20 voting stations.
"In order to come inside and vote at the voting center, you do have to wear a mask," Witt said. "Also, we're going to have our staff that will be sanitizing the railing, sanitizing the stations and we also have the LA County in between every voter sanitize the voting stations."
Witt said there will also be a queue line set up outside in order to manage the crowd and keep people socially distanced.
The vote center at the stadium will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 to Monday, Nov. 2. And on Nov. 3, Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information regarding the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park vote center, you can visit this website.
Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
A preview of what it's like to vote at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
Here's what to expect at the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park vote center.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News