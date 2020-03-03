If you have no way to get to the polls on Super Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Metro and Lyft are offering free and discounted rides to voting centers.
The LA Metro offer on the day of the California presidential primary includes free bus and train trips, bike share and para-transit service. Other local transit agencies offering free fares on March 3 including Access Services, LADOT, Long Beach Transit, Culver CityBus, Pasadena Transit and Antelope Valley Transit Authority.
You'll need to let your bus driver know that you're headed to or returning from the polls when you board.
Meanwhile, Lyft is providing free and discounted rides to polls Tuesday.
The rideshare company says its "Voting Access Program" is part of a recently launched initiative to expand transportation access to "those who need it most." For more information on how to score a free or discounter ride, click here.
The offer is available with a voucher from the company's partners which include the League of Women Voters, the National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America, the National Urban League, and Voto Latino Foundation.
Recent studies have shown a lack of transportation is one factor for people who do not vote -- especially minority voters, people with low incomes and disabilities and younger voters.
Before heading to the polls, view our guide on everything from finding your nearest vote center to key issues and races on the ballot.
Live streaming coverage of Super Tuesday will begin at 5 p.m. on March 3 on Eyewitness News, and streaming live on abc7.com/live and the ABC7 app. Get full elections coverage on abc7.com/vote.
LA Metro, Lyft offering free rides to the polls on Election Day
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News