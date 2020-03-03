California primary: How to find the nearest polling place and everything you need to know about voting changes

The California primary election is underway, and there are several changes to where and how you can cast your ballot this year.
VOTE CENTERSP
One of the biggest is vote centers instead of traditional polling places. They opened 11 days ago and will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
"Here's the beauty of them - you can go to any vote center in Orange County. You don't have to go to one specifically tied to your home precinct," said Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley.
To find your nearest voting location, visit your county's registrar of voters website:
Los Angeles County
Orange County
San Bernardino County
Riverside County
Ventura County
In the last major election, there were about 900 polling places across the county. Now, there are just about 200 vote centers.
"The difference is, a polling place and a garage can handle about 1,000 voters. A vote center can handle 10,000 voters, so it's a big difference in terms of the volume," said Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley.
There are also four-day vote centers that opened the Saturday before Election Day, so you've got to pay attention to specifics.
Counties across California are moving to this new vote center model.
For instance, Los Angeles County is doing vote centers this year. For specifics, go to your county registrar's website. Although it might take some getting used to, the goal is to make things easier and convenient.
"It gives people a little more freedom in terms of, they can show up on a weekend, they can show up later in the day in case their hours are impacting them. It's a big deal," said Michele Ryan of Anaheim Hills, who also volunteers with the registrar's office.
ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEM
The presidential primary election on March 3 will be the first time Californians will vote using a new system.
They will also be voting on an electronic ballot marking device.
The change comes as the old voting equipment can no longer be updated with new parts.
CASTING YOUR BALLOT
Democratic voters in California will consider a suddenly reshaped presidential field Tuesday that has largely narrowed to a rivalry between emerging establishment favorite Joe Biden, billionaire Michael Bloomberg and progressive rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
California is one of 14 states that will vote on Super Tuesday. It's the biggest prize by far, with more than 400 delegates at stake. The vote comes a day after Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg united behind Biden as party moderates look to halt the ascent of democratic socialist Sanders, the leading candidate after contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
President Donald Trump, who lost California by over 4 million votes in 2016, faces only token opposition for his party's nomination. Meanwhile, a series of contested U.S. House districts are on the ballot that could play into control of Congress in November.
It's possible the primary could attract about half of the state's nearly 21 million registered voters. Early voting began in February, and about 22 percent of 16 million mail-in ballots had been returned as of Monday, according to nonpartisan Political Data Inc.
Arguably, no candidate has more at stake in California than the Vermont senator, whose campaign has long seen the nation's most populous state as a critical early contest and has had droves of volunteers organizing events across the state.
Sanders was on the California presidential ballot four years ago, when he picked up 46 percent of the vote in a losing effort against eventual nominee Hillary Clinton. He's hoping for a comeback that would be a capstone moment for the state's progressive wing, and a string of recent polls have shown him with an advantage over his remaining rivals.
But Sanders is also facing unpredictable factors, not least of which is who actually votes. Some of Sanders' strongest supporters, including young people and Hispanics, tend to be among the least reliable voters. They are trailing other groups in mail-in ballots returned through Monday.
At the same time, moderate Democrats are clearing the field for South Carolina primary winner Biden, fearing that a Sanders ticket could doom the party's chances in November. Another recent exit from the race: California billionaire Tom Steyer, who stepped out Saturday.
Anyone who already voted for Klobuchar, Buttigieg or Steyer can't change their vote.
Meanwhile, more than a dozen candidates are battling it out for the Congressional seat vacated by Katie Hill.
Republican Steve Knight, who lost District 25 to Hill in 2018, is among those running.
Hill resigned last year over allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers.
Another issue to decide in the voting booth: Proposition 13 -- a $15 dollar state bond measure.
It would fund facilities projects at public schools, community colleges and universities.
A yes vote will allow the state to sell bonds. It would also allow school districts to issue more local bonds.
Districts would also have new limits on their ability to levy developer fees.
HOW DELEGATES WILL BE ALLOCATED
California is one of 14 states that will vote on Super Tuesday. It's the biggest prize by far, with more than 400 delegates at stake.
California delegates are partly divvied up in what amounts to 53 separate elections in congressional districts. A candidate must win 15 percent of the vote in a district to qualify for at least one delegate.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Live streaming coverage of Super Tuesday will begin at 5 p.m. on March 3 on Eyewitness News, and streaming live on abc7.com/live and the ABC7 app. Get full elections coverage on abc7.com/vote.
California primary: How to find the nearest polling place and everything you need to know about voting changes
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News