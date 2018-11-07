Voting problems, long lines reported at polling places across Los Angeles County

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A few sporadic problems were reported Tuesday as voters across the Southland arrived at polling stations to cast their ballots in the midterm election.

One voter at Mar Vista's Mark Twain Junior High School said the person who had the roster with the names and addresses of registered voters had not arrived at the location as of 9 a.m.

A long line formed at the polling place and voters who had their sample ballots were allowed to vote by using a provisional ballot. All other voters were asked to return to the location later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an ABC7 viewer said a ballot box was jammed at First United Methodist Church in North Hollywood. And in Lanark Park in Canoga Park, a ballot machine was reported broken.

"Took forever to reboot and still wouldn't work and accept ballots," Juliet Mothershed said on Twitter. "Disappointed but will accept that the ballots will eventually be counted."

The Los Angeles County registrar himself, Dean Logan, responded to Mothershed.

"Thank you for the heads up," Logan tweeted. "We're escalating this issue now."

A new ballot box was eventually brought in, rectifying the issue. Poll workers said the ballots that were cast during the interim period when the original box machine was broken were placed directly into the box and will be counted.

Most voters were met by long lines, as many polling stations reported record turnout. Video from a polling station in Norwalk showed a line of hundreds wrapping around the building. Those in the front of the line said they had waited four hours to cast their votes.



Polls were set to close at 8 p.m.

Voters who encounter problems at the polls can call the hotlines listed below and on the California Secretary of State's website for assistance.

(800) 345-VOTE (8683) - English
(800) 232-VOTA (8682) - Spanish

(800) 339-2857 - Chinese
(888) 345-2692 - Hindi
(800) 339-2865 - Japanese
(888) 345-4917 - Khmer
(866) 575-1558 - Korean

(800) 339-2957 - Tagalog
(855) 345-3933 - Thai
(800) 339-8163 - Vietnamese
(800) 833-8683 - TTY/TDD

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly state that there was a problem with a voting machine that counted ballots. The problem was only with a ballot reader that checks for overvotes.
