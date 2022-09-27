LA County janitors receive restitution checks in wage theft investigation

State officials encourage anyone who feels they had their labor rights violated to reach out to the Labor Commissioner's Office.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- On Monday, over $200,000 in restitution checks were given to janitors after a six year investigation into stolen wages when state regulators reached a plea agreement with Pacific Commercial Company (PCC).

"As workers we come here to make a living. My message to all of the workers is not to stay quiet and speak up. Together we have the power to make changes and put fear aside so other employers do not abuse us," said Edith Lopez, a former employee.

Multiple state regulators handled the investigation. They found that the Los Angeles-based janitorial contractor company Pacific Commercial Company underreported their payroll trying to avoid paying millions in workers' compensation insurance premiums and payroll taxes.

"PCC never paid me over time. They cheated a lot with the checks," Lopez said.

The investigation started when a janitorial watchdog group called the Maintenance Cooperation Trust Fund reported the wage theft at PCC to state regulators. Now through a reached plea agreement, 18 workers received a restitution check.

ABC7 reached out to PCC for a comment, but did not hear back.

