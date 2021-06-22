COVID-19 vaccine

Walgreens giving out $25 in rewards cash for customers getting vaccinated in store

EMBED <>More Videos

Walgreens giving out rewards cash as in-store vaccine incentive

Starting Tuesday, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will also get $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards.

According to the retailer, the rewards will be available right after vaccination for customers with myWalgreens rewards accounts. People without a myWalgreens account can choose instead to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card.

Parents or guardians of teens who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem the cash rewards on behalf of their children.

Walgreens said it is providing the incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Joe Biden's National Month of Action. The promotion runs until June 26.

CVS announced in late May that people who plan to receive or have received a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.

"We're grateful for the millions of people who've received one of the well over 17 million doses we've administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president of CVS Health, in a press release.

The sweepstakes, which begins June 1 and ends July 10, is aimed at "working to close gaps in hesitancy" of getting the vaccine. CVS cited a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant to receive the vaccine.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesbusinesscoronaviruswalgreenscovid 19 vaccineretail
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
New model projects COVID resurgence in 3 months
LA County urges employers to verify workers' vaccination status
McDonald's offers COVID-19 vaccine, free food at CA pop-up clinics
Largest pocket of unvaccinated: Young people, age 18-29
TOP STORIES
LA County officials to weigh in on eviction moratorium today
Singer Chris Brown accused of striking woman, prompting LAPD response
LA County urges employers to verify workers' vaccination status
New model projects COVID resurgence in 3 months
Las Vegas-Los Angeles high-speed rail line project delayed until 2022
Driver in custody after chase through San Fernando Valley
South LA shooting victim was son of police activist
Show More
CA man accused of stealing rare lemur from San Francisco Zoo
7 LA County sheriff's deputies accused of beating man
Delta variant a rising concern in LA County
Assault suspect arrested after standoff with police in Studio City
Appeals court rules in favor of CA assault weapons ban
More TOP STORIES News