Walter Wallace Jr.'s family does not want Philadelphia officers to face murder charges, attorney says

PHILADELPHIA -- The family of Walter Wallace Jr. is not calling for the Philadelphia police officers who fatally shot him to be charged with murder, family attorney Shaka Johnson told reporters on Thursday."And here's why, here's why: they were improperly trained and did not have the proper equipment by which to effectuate their job," Johnson said.The comments came after the family watched body camera footage of the moments leading up to Wallace's death, which Johnson said shows him in an "obvious mental health crisis.""I saw a person in obvious mental health crisis. My auditory senses heard people shouting, 'He's mental, he's mental,'" said Johnson.The footage, which is about 30-40 seconds long, shows Wallace emerging from a house with a knife as family members shout about his mental condition, he said.Johnson also claims the video shows Wallace was incapacitated after the first shot.Wallace's father, Walter Sr. was visibly upset during Thursday's press conference."This mayor, he's a coward. Any kind of man for the people, he would come down here... come down here and talk to you. That ain't his kid. He don't got to bury nobody. He don't know what pain and suffering is," he said.At least 14 shots were fired, police said, with at least seven from each officer."None of the 14 shots were necessary, but if you were going to shoot, the first shot incapacitated the man. There were 13 shots to follow, which is why he is no longer with us," said Johnson.Police are expected to release the body camera footage to the public at some point.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it was important that Wallace's family see the evidence, including body camera video before it was released to the public."I have every intention of being transparent and releasing the footage. I think the footage can speak for itself," Outlaw said.Cell phone video captured Wallace Jr.'s altercation with officers before he was killed."Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.The video does not make it clear whether he was in fact holding a knife, but witnesses and the family attorney confirm he was."I understand he had a knife...and I think that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man," said Johnson.Police officials said they could not confirm what information had been given to the responding officers, whether they were told about a possible mental illness or how many calls they had received for help at Wallace's address Monday.Outlaw said earlier the officers involved in the shooting were taken off street duty as they investigate. She said the officers' names and other identifying information, including their race, would be withheld until the department could be sure releasing the information would not pose a threat to their safety.Neither had a Taser or similar device at the time of the shooting, Outlaw said, noting the department had previously asked for funding to equip more officers with those devices.Johnson says the city has failed the Wallace family, the community and its police officers."The city has failed, not only the Wallace family, not only the other members of that community, who will be scarred and traumatized for the remainder of their days, but the city has also failed those police officers, it failed them tremendously. The only remedy the police had, in that moment per their thinking, was their service weapon. There was no less lethal action available. And that has been our war cry ever since Tuesday," said Johnson.Wallace's killing spawned nights of unrest in the City of Philadelphia.Officials say there will not be a citywide curfew Thursday evening, October 29, 2020.The mayor and police commissioner are urging all residents to remain home this evening unless travel is absolutely necessary, such as for work.Police say a total of 40 people were arrested Wednesday night in connection with further unrest.-4 Assault on Police-29 Burglary-5 Civil Violation Notices (CVN) for Failure to Disperse / Curfew-2 Stolen AutoSince Monday, there have been a total of 212 arrests.Fifty-seven officers have been injured since the unrest. Only one officer remains hospitalized at this time.The family says a funeral will be held for Wallace November 7 at the Church of Christian Compassion.