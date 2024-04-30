Wildlife crossing construction shutting down northbound 101 Freeway

Construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills will close the northbound 101 Freeway Wednesday.

Construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills will close the northbound 101 Freeway Wednesday.

Construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills will close the northbound 101 Freeway Wednesday.

Construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills will close the northbound 101 Freeway Wednesday.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- As Caltrans crews continue to make progress on the wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, commuters can expect a big change in road closures.

Tuesday night was slated to be the last night of closures for the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway. Road work starts impacting northbound traffic on Wednesday.

All northbound lanes on the 101 will close at Liberty Canyon Road starting Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

To get around the closure, motorists can take the 405 Freeway to the 118 to the 23 -- or reverse if you're heading eastbound. Lanes are expected to reopen at 5 a.m.

The crossing will be one of the largest crossings of its kind in the world, stretching 210 feet over 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway.

It aims to provide a connection between the population of mountain lions and other wildlife to the larger and more genetically diverse populations to the north.

MORE: Crews make steady progress on wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway