Walmart installing breastfeeding pods for customers, employees at some stores

This year, Walmart will install breastfeeding pods for mothers at more than 100 of its stores across the country.The company partnered with Mamava, which builds "lactation suites," which will provide a space for shoppers and employees to breastfeed or pump.Mothers will be able to gain access to the suites by using the Mamava app. The pods will be free to use and have customized lighting, among other features.All of the pods will be installed by the end of the year. Walmart said it hopes to add the suites to more stores in the future.You can see which stores will have the pods by clicking here