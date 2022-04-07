u.s. & world

Video shows deputy deploying taser on knife-wielding woman who was allegedly threatening customers

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows deputy deploying taser on knife-wielding woman in Florida

SUMMERFIELD, Fl. (KABC) -- Dramatic body camera video shows a deputy in Florida deploying a Taser on a woman who was allegedly high on meth and threatening customers with a brick and a knife inside a Walmart store.

It happened on Wednesday, March 30, at a store in Summerfield, Florida, located northwest of Orlando.

According to the sheriff's office, 32-year-old Brandy McGowan went inside the store wielding a brick and began threatening customers as she was walking around.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel



Investigators say she found a pocket knife for sale and began opening it with a pair of scissors from the store. Once she got the knife, the sheriff's office said McGowan continued to threaten workers and customers until deputies got there.

The video shows the deputy deploying his Taser as McGowan falls to the ground.

According to the sheriff's office, she had ingested approximately four grams of methamphetamine earlier in the day.

She was sent to the hospital for evaluation. The sheriff's office says she'll be booked into jail upon her release.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacaught on tapemethamphetaminecaught on videomethnationaltaseru.s. & worldinvestigationcaught on camerainvestigationsbody cameras
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Oil executives drilled about high gas prices by angry lawmakers
Dolly Parton shares importance of caring for Earth
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
TOP STORIES
3 bodies found in OC home; police investigate possible murder-suicide
Montclair police arrest man in pistol-whipping, robbing of 7-Eleven
2 men face multiple charges for historically massive OC drug bust
CA library cardholders can check out free state park passes
Santa Ana officers blast Disney tunes to avoid YouTube video recording
Oil executives drilled about high gas prices by angry lawmakers
Oak Park man recalls taking down burglars who broke into his home
Show More
LA moves forward to consider 'Dog and Cats Bill of Rights' resolution
Mountain lion P-22 spotted outside Hollywood Hills home - Video
Cracker Jill snack will honor women in sports
Multiple sea lions found dead along Orange County coast: Scientists
Woman accidentally pushed wrong button on lottery machine, won $10M
More TOP STORIES News