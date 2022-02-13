walmart

Walmart lifts mask mandate and COVID sick leave policy for vaccinated employees

The sick pay policy for COVID gave associates extra paid time off beyond sick leave.
By Ramishah Maruf
EMBED <>More Videos

Walmart lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees

Walmart updated its COVID-19 policy for US associates Friday, dropping its mask mandate and COVID sick leave policy, the company announced in a memo viewed by CNN Business.

The nation's largest private retailer announced the changes as several US states, from New York to California, issued their own plans to lift indoor mask mandates as Omicron cases decline.

Fully vaccinated Walmart associates will no longer be required to wear masks unless required by the state or local governments. Unvaccinated employees and those who work in clinical care settings, such as pharmacies, will be required to keep wearing them.

Walmart also is dropping a sick pay policy it had put in place for COVID, which gave associates extra paid time off beyond sick leave. The emergency leave policy will end in March, unless required by the state or local government.

The company also is phasing out daily health screenings, except for workers in California, New York and Virginia, where they are a state requirement.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the company's policy change.

After relaxing mask rules for vaccinated employees last spring, the company reinstated them in July as cases from the Delta variant rose. It reimplemented mask requirements in December as COVID cases rose amid the Omicron variant surge. Walmart, which employs 1.6 million people in the US, was one of the first large retailers to start mandating masks in 2020.

Earlier this week, Amazon also announced it was relaxing its mask rules for fully vaccinated employees. It will no longer require masks inside warehouses and restricted COVID paid leave for unvaccinated employees.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvaccinesface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirussick leavecovid 19 vaccinenationalcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldwalmartcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
WALMART
Seattle mom IDed as victim fatally shot on bus in Northern California
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus in Northern CA
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack
Armed man shot during deputy-involved shooting at OC Walmart
TOP STORIES
Super Bowl Sunday: Will Rams get big Hollywood ending?
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold
Woman killed after Tesla slams into tree in Woodland Hills crash
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
'Detroit Rams?' Odd Super Bowl shirts sold for Stafford fans
4 hospitalized after shooting outside bar in Beverly Grove area
Show More
LA brings the heat for Super Bowl with game day temps in upper 80s
Super Bowl halftime performers discuss big game's upcoming show
Air Force demonstration team prepares to soar over Super Bowl
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
Super Bowl fans hit the streets of LA to join pregame celebrations
More TOP STORIES News