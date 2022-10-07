Disney celebrating 100th anniversary with special events, experiences at Disneyland Resort

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years of wonder with special events and experiences starting next year.

At Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, the company's 100th anniversary celebration will kick off Jan. 27, 2023 with limited-time offerings for guests to enjoy at the resort all year long.

There will be two all-new nighttime spectaculars at Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park. "World of Color - One" and "Wondrous Journeys" will both feature new and original songs.

The new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction will also open early on Jan. 27 ahead of the reopening of the reimagined Mickey's Toontown in spring 2023.

Additionally, the "Magic Happens" parade will make its long-awaited return to Disneyland Park by spring. The resort will also be infused with platinum décor, including the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

More details about the Disney100 celebration will be unveiled ahead of its kick-off.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.