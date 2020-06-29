Golden State Killer

WATCH LIVE: Man accused of being Golden State Killer expected to plead guilty to avoid death penalty

Joseph DeAngelo is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a Sacramento County courtroom on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The man accused of being the "Golden State Killer" is expected to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Joseph DeAngelo is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a Sacramento County courtroom on June 29.

Victims of some of the crimes in the case voiced both relief and frustration bordering on anger.
Golden State Killer victims' family, families of other crime victims criticize Newsom at victims' rights rally
The top law enforcement officials in Orange County joined the families of crime victims - including family of victims of the Golden State Killer - on a victims' rights march through parts of Santa Ana.


Death penalty sought in case against suspected 'Golden State Killer'
DeAngelo is accused of crimes that extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties, starting with early bedroom ransackings and a murder in the San Joaquin Valley.

The case of the Golden State Killer, also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles.

Court proceedings are expected to start around 9:30 a.m.

OC attorneys attempting to clear name of murderer, blame 'Golden State Killer'
Attorney Annee Della Donna believes that William Evins was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 murder and the victim was instead slain by "Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo.

