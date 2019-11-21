Hollywood Hills neighborhood covered by muddy debris flow after water main break

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mud and debris covered the streets of a Hollywood Hills neighborhood Wednesday night after a water main broke in the area.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power asked for assistance in the area of the 2800 block of Sunday Trail Lane just after 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Some roads were blocked off, making it difficult for residents and drivers to get around.

"Right as we were coming up the fire trucks came up. They told us to reverse it and parallel park it. They just told us to wait until they were done... We just assumed it was a mudslide, it didn't look like anything serious. Thank god it wasn't a fire because it's been crazy up here," said Hollywood Hills resident Tyler Brown.

Water flow was temporarily shut off by LADWP.

The break happened on private property. The homeowner will be responsible for repairs and damage, according to LADWP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywood hillslos angeleslos angeles countywater main break
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Boy, 5, dies after accidentally shooting himself in Leimert Park
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
51 dogs surrendered to Van Nuys animal shelter at once
SoCal storm: Scattered rain expected to clear by Thursday night
Tulare official accused of street racing in Ferrari at 100 mph
Biden flubs reference to black female senator during Dem debate
Show More
Foothill communities hit by rain, but avoid major flooding
Valencia High jazz program holds benefit concert for Saugus victims
1st major storm of season brings lightning, fears of mudslides
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at Chapman University event
Controller calls on LADWP to improve wildfire prevention efforts
More TOP STORIES News