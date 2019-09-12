Water main break floods Koreatown street, parking garage

By and ABC7.com staff
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An early morning water main break Thursday flooded streets and a below-ground parking garage of an apartment building in Koreatown, officials say.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of flooding in the 4100 block of 5th Street around 12:20 a.m. Officials say the large water main break prompted major flooding in the area and sent water spewing into the parking garage.

Water pooled in the garage, where several vehicles were parked. It is unclear if any vehicles were significantly damaged.

5th Street was closed as crews worked to fix the break. The main was installed in 1927 and water has since been shut off, according to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Water is expected to be restored in the next few hours, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angeleslos angeles countyfloodingwater main break
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Northridge shooting: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide
Youth vaping epidemic driven by flavors, experts say
Report: Justify failed drug test at CA track before Triple Crown run
LA advances plan to build affordable housing on Echo Park lot
Boy shot in jaw last month at Boyle Heights middle school
Show More
Final victim located in Santa Barbara boat fire, salvage efforts resume
Chargers tight end Hunter Henry on injured list
Student with special needs dies after golf cart crash at OC high school
Body found next to power lines in Griffith Park
Teaching the next generation mariachi
More TOP STORIES News