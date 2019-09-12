Water main break floods Koreatown street, parking garage

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An early morning water main break Thursday flooded streets and a below-ground parking garage of an apartment building in Koreatown, officials say.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of flooding in the 4100 block of 5th Street around 12:20 a.m. Officials say the large water main break prompted major flooding in the area and sent water spewing into the parking garage.Water pooled in the garage, where several vehicles were parked. It is unclear if any vehicles were significantly damaged.5th Street was closed as crews worked to fix the break. The main was installed in 1927 and water has since been shut off, according to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.Water is expected to be restored in the next few hours, officials say.