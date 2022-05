Watch "Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown" Sunday on ABC7 at 11 a.m.

EMBED >More News Videos Ahead of World Water Day, water officials called on Southern Californians to significantly reduce their water use and warned of the possibility of mandated water conservation measures.

The alarm is being sounded over California's water supply. Major restrictions are set to go into effect -- a desperate, unprecedented attempt to offset the water emergency we're in.What are the rules? Is our state running dry? What can you do to help the environment and your wallet?Marc Brown talks to experts to find out what you need to know.