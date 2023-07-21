The Learn4Life Alta Vista Innovation High School in Watts is expanding as it continues to immensely improve student's lives.

Charter high school in Watts expands, aims to serve more students with flexible programs

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Aly Aroche graduated from Learn4Life Alta Vista Innovation High School in Watts last year, a life-changing school that is set to expand its operations.

"The teachers are there to support you," said Aroche.

Aroche is particularly grateful for a teacher who supported her as she earned a high school diploma and encouraged her to participate in the school's workforce development program.

"They gave me the opportunity to do the pharmacy tech," she said, adding that she is now putting her training to practice on the job.

Alta Vista Innovation has dozens of campuses across the state, including more than 50 in Southern California.

"Our goal is to make sure that they have an opportunity to continue their education," said Julie Parra, an area superintendent. "Some of our students are coming to us for a variety of reasons whether they are credit-deficient, they're justice-involved youth, pregnant and parenting students."

They also support students who are experiencing homelessness.

"We want to remove every barrier," she said. "So if it's financial, is it mental health, we have school psychologists available, counselors."

Thursday the school system celebrated the expansion of their learning center in Watts.

"It just means we can multiply our efforts and we can multiply our impact in the community. We can serve more kids and we can change more stories all at once," said Adam Ramirez, the school's principal.

Educators said students can also participate in experiential learning opportunities.

"Opportunities to take trips internationally, nationally to get experiences that will help them form their dreams to be able to chase that high school diploma," said Parra.