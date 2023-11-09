Watts Willowbrook Farmers' Market reopens for 1st time since pandemic

The Watts-Willowbrook Farmers' Market has reopened after closing during the pandemic. It is crucial to the area, which is considered a food desert.

WILLOWBROOK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The juice is stocked and the grills are hot at the Watts-Willowbrook Farmer's Market, which reopened Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic.

The market is located on the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital campus.

"It's really just a blessing to have this back in our community. We've got fresh produce in an area that does not have very many grocery stores to provide those nutrients for our community," said Dr. Tasha Dixon.

Like many farmers markets in Los Angeles, this one is put on by the nonprofit Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles (SEE-LA).

Bringing fresh produce and healthy snacks to this neighborhood is crucial because it's considered a food desert.

"That means someone can't just go run to the grocery store and grab their fruits and vegetables. They're limited to what they have access to and that's usually packaged foods," said Jennifer Grissom, executive director of SEE-LA.

There are a variety of vendors to choose from. The market's offerings include local fresh produce, charcoal grilled Japanese rice balls, steak and chicken tacos and refreshing juices.

Plus, those with food stamps can double their cash with See-LA's Market Match Program.

"We have our Market Match Program here which takes our CalFresh EBT benefits and we are able to double those benefits. So if someone comes and they have $10 to spend, we give them an extra $10, which means they have $20," Grissom said.

The Watts-Willowbrook Farmers Market with be open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

