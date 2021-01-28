California man charged with possessing pipe bombs, guns

Federal prosecutors say a Northern California man has been charged with stockpiling weapons, including pipe bombs.The Justice Department announced the charges against 43-year-old Ian Rogers of Napa on Wednesday.He was arrested this month on state illegal firearm charges after sheriff's deputies found a cache of weapons and explosives at his home and auto repair shop.At least 49 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from Roger's home and business, according to the Justice Department.Prosecutors say he had a bumper sticker associated with an anti-government militia on his vehicle.Roger's attorney says an anonymous tip about the weapons came from a disgruntled employee Rogers had fired who first contacted the FBI last year.Prosecutors say Rogers sent threatening text messages stating his intent to attack Democrats, and Twitter headquarters to ensure Donald Trump remained in office.The criminal complaint does not say whether Rogers attended the Capitol riot earlier this month.