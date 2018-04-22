WEATHER

3.9 magnitude quake rattles Coachella Valley

The ABC7 quakecam measured the seismic shaking when a 3.9 earthquake rattled the Coachella Valley. (KABC)

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 struck the Coachella Valley-Palm Springs area Sunday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The quake was centered about 8 miles north-northeast of Thousand Palms, with a depth of about 5 miles.

Shaking was felt in parts of Riverside County and south to the Salton Sea area, according to the USGS.

The quake struck at 5:46 p.m. as the Coachella music festival was in its final day and some attendees tweeted that they felt the shaking.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 3.1 quake was measured in the Riverside County community of Aguanga.
