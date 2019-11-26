90-mph wind gusts slam Mammoth area ahead of major snow storm

MAMMOTH, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong winds in parts of the Sierra toppled a semi-trailer truck, downed power lines and closed a stretch of highway near Mammoth ahead of a winter storm that's expected to bring up to 5 feet of snow to mountains tops around Lake Tahoe by mid-week.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries after a tractor trailer flipped on U.S. Highway 395 near Pearsonville, about 150 miles north of Los Angeles.
Highway 6 was shut down for a few hours Monday afternoon due to downed power lines south of Yosemite National Park near Bishop, California, where winds gusted up to 58 mph.
A wind gust of 94 mph was reported further north Monday morning at Mammoth Lakes Airport, where several vehicles were reportedly damaged by the howling winds, including some in which windows were shattered by flying debris.
The shift in conditions is a preview of a major change in the weather across California that's expected to bring rain and snow for Thanksgiving.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
