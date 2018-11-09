WEATHER

Brush fire breaks out near LA Zoo in Griffith Park

By ABC7.com staff
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A small brush fire has erupted near the Los Angeles Zoo in the Griffith Park area early Friday.

The blaze was reportedly between 2 and 3 acres.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials did not immediately provide an acreage estimate due to a long hike that does not allow firefighters to get a good look at the blaze. However, LAFD officials said winds do not appear to be a factor in this fire.

Tall, white plumes of smoke were spotted behind the popular L.A. Zoo as multiple fire engines and at least one aircraft responded to help fight the fire.

The blaze erupted amid two major fires burning at the Los Angeles-Ventura County border. The Woolsey Fire has charred 8,000 acres and destroyed several homes. It's 0 percent contained.
