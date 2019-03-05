Weather

Evacuation orders issued in Santa Barbara County burn areas ahead of storm

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts in Santa Barbara County in advance of potentially heavy rain Tuesday.

VENTURA, Calif (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County in advance of potentially heavy rain Tuesday that will also fall down on burn areas in Ventura County.

The Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa burn areas are under evacuation orders and other burn areas in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are under a flash flood watch into Wednesday morning.

The heaviest rainfall in Santa Barbara County will be from late evening through the night, according to the National Weather Service, with Ventura experiencing the heaviest rainfall late tonight and into Wednesday morning.

The Thomas, Hill and Woolsey burn areas in Ventura will be impacted.

Santa Barbara County officials urges residents in debris flow risk areas to evacuate by 4 p.m.

Shallow mud and debris flows are likely, especially in areas impacted by last year's wildfires, according to the NWS.
