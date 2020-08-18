Stage 2 emergency declaration lifted for California, no rolling blackouts on Monday

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has lifted its Stage 2 Emergency Declaration, which means that the organization does not believe there is a threat of a power shortage.
California #ISO lifts Stage 2 Emergency declaration. Thank you for conserving.— California ISO (@California_ISO) August 18, 2020
California is in the middle of a sweltering heat wave that has put a serious strain on the state's power grid. On Friday and Saturday, the power shortage was so dire that utilities had to implement rolling blackouts for the first time in 19 years.
Thankfully on Monday evening, the ISO tweeted that the demand for power had turned out lower than predicted, which meant fewer people had to face outages.
#FlexAlert #energyconservation is helping! The #ISO power grid is seeing lower demand than earlier forecast, due to lower temps and conservation. https://t.co/lp3cWyzmK6 Reduce #energy use until 10 p.m. https://t.co/16FSD3wS9j— California ISO (@California_ISO) August 18, 2020
On Monday, the demand for power in California peaked at about 3 pm, consuming 45,169 megawatts (MW) of electricity, just below the forecasted peak of 45,844 MW, according to data on ISO's website, and well below the available capacity of 50,508 MW.
According to ISO, the lower demand is due to lower than expected temperatures and success in power conservation efforts.
During the weekend, ISO had declared a Stage 3 emergency, issued a statewide Flex Alert, and warned residents to expect rolling power blackouts through Wednesday.
Despite Monday's success, the state could still face rolling blackouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the ISO is calling on Californians to continue to conserve energy.
Here are some tips it provided: