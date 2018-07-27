ACCUWEATHER

The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

These terms sound similar but actually have different meanings, according to AccuWeather (AccuWeather)

If you've ever wondered the difference between containing and controlling a wildfire, AccuWeather has the answer.

Contained doesn't mean that the fire is almost out. When a fire is 85 percent contained, that means that 85 percent of the fire is contained from spreading while 15 percent is still burning out of control, AccuWeather said.

After the fire is contained, then comes the next step of controlling it. This involves strengthening the control line to make sure the fire can't grow. Once it is controlled, it can burn until it's out, according to AccuWeather. A fire is considered to be out when no hot spots are detected in the controlled area for several days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherfirewildfiresevere weatherbrush fire
ACCUWEATHER
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More accuweather
WEATHER
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
SoCal heat wave continues Friday
Excessive heat warning extended in San Fernando Valley
Excessive heat warning extended across Southland
More Weather
Top Stories
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
Carr Fire near Redding: Firefighter, bulldozer operator killed
Off-duty sheriff's deputy stabbed in East LA
Studio City nail salon wedding ring theft suspect arrested
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Show More
VIDEO: Fight erupts at Donald Trump star on Walk of Fame
Ed Asner launches Camp Ed, an arts camp for those with special needs
Twitter post makes CA shop owner's forgotten anniversary into day he will never forget
Passenger killed in South Gate road rage shooting
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
More News