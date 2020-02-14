LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a day record-breaking temperatures, Southern California will once again see cool and pleasant temperatures on Tuesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees. Things will cool down even further the rest of the week, dipping down to 68 degrees by Friday.
Monday's high of 91 degrees in downtown L.A. broke the old record of 88 degrees that was set in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.
The valleys and Inland Empire will remain slightly warm with a high of 78 degrees Tuesday, but temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Friday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Region to see cool temperatures Tuesday after day of record-breaking heat
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News