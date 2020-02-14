Weather

SoCal weather: Region to see cool temperatures Tuesday after day of record-breaking heat

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a day record-breaking temperatures, Southern California will once again see cool and pleasant temperatures on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees. Things will cool down even further the rest of the week, dipping down to 68 degrees by Friday.

Monday's high of 91 degrees in downtown L.A. broke the old record of 88 degrees that was set in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

The valleys and Inland Empire will remain slightly warm with a high of 78 degrees Tuesday, but temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Friday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti: COVID-19 situation in LA is 'dangerous'
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
Every SoCal county is in the purple tier - now what?
Suspect allegedly shoots at CHP during chase on 101 Fwy
LA County officials consider curfew as COVID surge continues
Chase suspect found hiding in East LA home after ditching car
Homeless families who sheltered in vacant LA homes can now legally occupy them
Show More
Can this common drug reduce risk of COVID death?
Cinnabon selling its iconic cream cheese frosting by the pint
Disney Parks provides update on Avengers Campus
Orange, Ventura counties slide back to state's most restrictive tier
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
More TOP STORIES News