SoCal weather: Region to see cool temperatures Tuesday after day of record-breaking heat

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a day record-breaking temperatures, Southern California will once again see cool and pleasant temperatures on Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees. Things will cool down even further the rest of the week, dipping down to 68 degrees by Friday.Monday's high of 91 degrees in downtown L.A. broke the old record of 88 degrees that was set in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.The valleys and Inland Empire will remain slightly warm with a high of 78 degrees Tuesday, but temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.