Death Valley breaks its September record with high of 125 during holiday weekend heat wave

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- If you think it's been hot in Southern California, Death Valley National Park broke its all-time September record over the weekend, reaching a high of 125 degrees on Saturday.

On Monday, it reached 115 degrees, but a smoky haze from wildfires across the region covered the sky and apparently cooled things slightly.

Instead of steering clear of the heat, the park saw plenty of visitors who were out enjoying the sizzling outdoors.

Woodland Hills reaches 121 degrees -- L.A. County's highest temperature on record
While most might shy away from that kind of intense heat, others have learned to admire it.

"I just hope eventually everyone has the opportunity, whether you're in Los Angeles or whether you're in Fresno or anywhere that points up north, just come see the valley," one man told Eyewitness News. "It truly is a unique place."

He recommended visiting the park between the months of October and May, where average temperatures range from a pleasant 60 to 70 degrees.

In August, Death Valley saw an even hotter temperature when it climbed to 130 degrees. If verified, it would be the hottest temperature recorded in the world in more than 100 years.

