Woodland Hills reaches 121 degrees -- L.A. County's highest temperature on record

According to the National Weather Service, the 121 degree temperature is two degrees higher than the previous record set in 2006.
The 121° high temperature at Woodland Hills official site (Pierce College) was also the highest official temperature ever recorded in L.A. County as well as Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Click the URL for more details #cawx #LAheat https://t.co/wDCq45s0No pic.twitter.com/TAZuWF2vtG— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 6, 2020
The mark rivaled the high in California's Death Valley, typically the hottest place in the country.
Southern California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave Labor Day weekend that was spreading triple-digit temperatures over much of the state, raising concerns about power outages and the spread of the coronavirus as throngs of people packed beaches and mountains for relief.
The extreme heat poses health dangers, including heat exhaustion and more serious conditions.
Some Woodland Hills residents who spoke to Eyewitness News said they limited the time they spent outdoors, saying the sweltering heat was almost unbearable.
"Our shoes felt like they were going to melt under our feet," Eddie Reay said.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.