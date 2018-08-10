WEATHER

ABC7 and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for Southern California, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.

