Early SoCal snow makes winter wonderland for some, hazardous drive for others

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- The CHP had to escort drivers through the Grapevine Sunday as cold weather and blowing snow made for dangerous driving conditions.

Some travelers were caught off-guard by the changing conditions, coming early in the season and after days of relatively mild weather.

The cold storm dropped several inches of snow in Gorman, while Big Bear saw almost a foot of fresh powder.

The snow eased up by later in the night, though the cold continued, and CHP was able to let drivers pass along the 5 Freeway without an escort. The CHP was monitoring conditions closely in case anything changed overnight.

Caltrans crews were driving through the pass to put down sand that should help with the slick conditions.

"We thought we'd miss the weather," said Joshua Rutherford of Austin, Texas. "As we were coming up it was like the rain looks a little funny, it's starting to change. And then we start seeing everybody slow down and people looking outside. They were like 'snow!'"

At Big Bear and other mountain communities, visitors were delighted by the early snowfall. Lots of people headed up to the mountains to go sledding and look for other ways to enjoy the fresh powder.

"We came up here on Friday and just hit the jackpot with this weather," said Kajsa James of Dana Point. "It's just a winter wonderland here. It's beautiful."
