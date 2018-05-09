ACCUWEATHER

Easy things you can do to beat allergies when pollen count spikes

EMBED </>More Videos

Are your allergies making you miserable? These tips from AccuWeather will you help you get through the day and breathe easier. (Cliff McBride/Tampa Tribune/AP Photo)

Are your allergies making you miserable? These tips from AccuWeather will you help you get through the day and breathe easier.

If you spend the day outside, pollen can stick to you. Shower at night to prevent the pollen from making its way to your bed and sheets, and be sure to wash bedding regularly in hot water.

Pollen counts are highest from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., so stay inside during the morning hours. The best time to go outside is after a heavy rain when the pollen will have been washed out of the air. You're likely to suffer the most during dry, warm days with high winds.

Keep your car and house windows closed when pollen counts spike. Use the air conditioning to stay cool on those days.

Certain foods can trigger pollen allergies. For example, people with birch tree pollen allergies should avoid fresh apples, though cooked food is okay to eat.

Dress appropriately for the weather. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will keep pollen out of your face, and a mask can help during severe allergy weather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhealthallergiespollenspringaccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News