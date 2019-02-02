UPDATE: All Evacuation Orders have been lifted for the Orange County areas. Trabuco Canyon Road remains closed between Rose Canyon and Trabuco Canyon at Plano Trabuco until approximately 9pm due to debris in the roadway. Thanks to @OCpublicworks for all their hard work today. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 3, 2019

A mandatory evacuation order was lifted Saturday evening for residents in the Trabuco Creek area of Orange County as a heavy rainstorm soaked all parts of the Southland.The order was rescinded as of 7 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. A flash-flood warning that had been issued across northern and western Orange County expired at 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.Nearby, heavy water and debris flow was spotted in Trabuco Canyon, downstream of the Holy Fire burn area, Orange County Public Works crews tweeted.Trabuco Canyon Road is expected to remain closed between Rose Canyon and Plano Trabuco Road until about 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.Also in Orange County, cameras captured video of flooding on pedestrian walkways near Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, along with rising waters in a riverbed.The storm system brought two to three times more rain than Thursday's storm. It moved into the Southland Friday night, hitting Santa Barbara and Ventura counties first. It then moved deeper into the region Saturday morning and got stronger as the day progressed.