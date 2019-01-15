LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --A series of storms continued to move through the Southland, prompting evacuation orders in areas affected by the Thomas, Woolsey and Holy fires.
Los Angeles County issued mandatory evacuation orders for portions of the Woolsey Fire burn area as rain is expected to douse the region all week. Evacuation orders were also in place for Holy Fire burn areas in Riverside County.
By Tuesday, evacuation orders - mandatory and voluntary - were issued for parts of Ventura County affected by the Woolsey and Thomas fires.
LA COUNTY
In addition, four schools are being closed in Malibu on Tuesday as a precaution. Those four schools are: Juan Cabrillo Elementary School, Point Dume Marine Science School, Webster Elementary School and Malibu Middle and High School.
The Los Angeles County evacuations are to take effect as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The areas to be under evacuation include:
Corral Canyon / El Nido
Escondido / Old Chimney
Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon
Malibu West / Trancas Canyon
Malibou Lake
All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets
Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park and Restaurant
Officials say those neighborhoods are at high risk for mud and debris flows as the rain continues.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is sending deputies to those areas to warn people to begin evacuating.
#LARAIN UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations of some #WoolseyFire properties will begin at 8 a.m. tomorrow, January 15. See below for details. pic.twitter.com/YJB7QFiOZf— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 15, 2019
The Malibu area was doused with heavy rain Monday, causing mudslides which prompted the closure of a part of Pacific Coast Highway.
VENTURA COUNTY
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:
Bell Canyon (entire community)
Oak Park (homes adjacent to hillsides)
Unincorporated areas of Thousand Oaks
Sage Mountain Senior Living Facility
South coast of Ventura County, near Malibu
Matilija, Wheeler Springs, North Fork (extending along Oso Road)
Homes east of Highway 33, Casitas Springs (Vista Burn area)
Voluntary evacuations were ordered for the following places:
Ventura
La Conchita
So far no evacuation center has been established for the areas placed under mandatory orders.
Ventura County also issued advisories for Camarillo Springs, Nye Road and areas west of Highway 33, near Sycamore and Edison drives because of unpredictable conditions.
Residents can check an incident map which shows the areas under evacuation orders and spots that may be next. You can access it by clicking here.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
All mandatory evacuation orders for the Holy Fire burn areas have been downgraded to voluntary, Cal Fire officials tweeted late Monday night.
The evacuations include the following areas:
Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A. More than 1,000 homes are part of the evacuation. This includes 2,600 residents who were urged to leave ahead of heavy rain.
EVACUATION DOWNGRADED TO VOLUNTARY WARNING FOR HOLY BURN AREA #HolyFloodWatch @CtyLakeElsinore pic.twitter.com/MS7J81CDfm— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) January 15, 2019
Classes were also canceled at Rice Canyon and Withrow elementary schools in Lake Elsinore.
These areas are under the threat of major debris flow that has the potential to send mud, boulders and trees crashing down into the hillsides that were impacted by the Holy Fire.
A care and reception center was opened at Temescal Canyon High School, 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.
For more information, visit: www.rivcoready.org.
Crews with heavy equipment assembled in Lake Elsinore, trying to shore up a creek bed by basically digging it out from the last storm. In addition, K-rails were set up around homes which were impacted by heavy mud flow during the last rain event.
The Lake Elsinore area was hit hard Dec. 6 when rain sent mud and debris cascading down the hillsides.
Residents have been preparing for the worst, filling up sandbags to protect their homes.