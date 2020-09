EMBED >More News Videos Some Los Angeles neighborhoods are still without power as crews make progress in restoring power to affected customers.

This weekend's heat wave could force another round of blackouts.A Flex Alert is in place for the weekend from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.SoCal Edison is urging customers to conserve power during peak times.SCE is working closely with state officials to response to this heat wave.SoCal Edison says customers are the key to easing the burden on the state's power grid and prevent rolling blackouts.