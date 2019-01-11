Overnight showers may lead to up to a half-inch of rain per hour in some parts of Southern California early Saturday.The rain will start to move into Santa Barbara and Ventura counties around midnight to 1 a.m. Saturday. Then, the rain will move into Los Angeles and Orange counties around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. and linger throughout the day.The rain could be heavy at times, with some thunder, lightning and hail thrown in the mix as well. Some waterspouts may occur along the coastline.The rain is expected to fall on and off throughout the weekend, likely leaving a break on Sunday.A second storm system may also drop some rain throughout next week, starting Monday and lasting through possibly Friday.Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, may get up to 3/4 of an inch of rain with partly cloudy skies. Expect highs to be around the upper 50s to low 60s.Beach communities should get morning showers with highs in the low 60s. Expect waves of 3-6 feet.Mountain areas will see about 3-5 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet, with temperatures reaching only 36 degrees.Deserts will be partly cloudy with a high of 49 and morning rain.Another storm system is expected as early as Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.