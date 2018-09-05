Hurricane #Florence Update: #Florence becomes the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. https://t.co/ACR1Bdni2v pic.twitter.com/IwxHsBJ1A9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2018

Hurricane Florence is officially the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.Florence became a named storm before Gordon, which is now a tropical depression over Mississippi. Florence, which was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday, is still far out in the Atlantic Ocean.Forecasters are predicting 3-5 major hurricanes for the U.S. this year. How will these and other storms be named? You probably already know that hurricane names go in alphabetical order throughout the season, but it's more structured than that.The World Meteorological Organization, which is in charge of assigning names to hurricanes and tropical storms, has six lists that they cycle through. (In other words, they are currently using non-retired names that were also used in both 2012 and 2006.) They've been using this system since 1953.The WMO looks for short, distinctive names when choosing new ones for their lists. A new one must be chosen if a name is "retired" -- that is, if a storm is so destructive or deadly that it would be insensitive to continue to use the name. Four 2017 storms -- Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate -- caused their names to be retired. Their replacements were added to the 2023 season list.There are more rules in the name choosing process. For example, only 21 letters of the English alphabet are in use, so none of the names start with less common letters like Q.Here's the list of names for storms in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the North Atlantic.Alberto (2018)Andrea (2019)Arthur (2020)Ana (2021)Alex (2022)Arlene (2023)Beryl (2018)Barry (2019)Bertha (2020)Bill (2021)Bonnie (2022)Bret (2023)Chris (2018)Chantal (2019)Cristobal (2020)Claudette (2021)Colin (2022)Cindy (2023)Debby (2018)Dorian (2019)Dolly (2020)Danny (2021)Danielle (2022)Don (2023)Ernesto (2018)Erin (2019)Edouard (2020)Elsa (2021)Earl (2022)Emily (2023)Florence (2018)Fernand (2019)Fay (2020)Fred (2021)Fiona (2022)Franklin (2023)Gordon (2018)Gabrielle (2019)Gonzalo (2020)Grace (2021)Gaston (2022)Gert (2023)Helene (2018)Humberto (2019)Hanna (2020)Henri (2021)Hermine (2022)Harold (2023)Isaac (2018)Imelda (2019)Isaias (2020)Ida (2021)Ian (2022)Idalia (2023)Joyce (2018)Jerry (2019)Josephine (2020)Julian (2021)Julia (2022)Jose (2023)Kirk (2018)Karen (2019)Kyle (2020)Kate (2021)Karl (2022)Katia (2023)Leslie (2018)Lorenzo (2019)Laura (2020)Larry (2021)Lisa (2022)Lee (2023)Michael (2018)Melissa (2019)Marco (2020)Mindy (2021)Martin (2022)Margot (2023)Nadine (2018)Nestor (2019)Nana (2020)Nicholas (2021)Nicole(2022)Nigel (2023)Oscar (2018)Olga (2019)Omar (2020)Odette (2021)Owen (2022)Ophelia (2023)Patty (2018)Pablo (2019)Paulette (2020)Peter (2021)Paula (2022)Philippe (2023)Rafael (2018)Rebekah (2019)Rene (2020)Rose (2021)Richard (2022)Rina (2023)Sara (2018)Sebastien (2019)Sally (2020)Sam (2021)Shary (2022)Sean (2023)Tony (2018)Tanya (2019)Teddy (2020)Teresa (2021)Tobias (2022)Tammy (2023)Valerie (2018)Van (2019)Vicky (2020)Victor (2021)Virginie (2022)Vince (2023)William (2018)Wendy (2019)Wilfred (2020)Wanda (2021)Walter (2022)Whitney (2023)