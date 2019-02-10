Rain fell all over Southern California Sunday as another much lighter storm system passed through the region.But the weather didn't stop people from going about their day, and many were prepared with an umbrella and raincoat.At times the rain became quite heavy, making for a slippery afternoon commute.There were no reports of serious problems in any burn areas.California Highway Patrol and Caltrans did receive reports of black ice on the Grapevine and were checking the road conditions.Another system of rain is expected to move in Tuesday night and last off and on through the end of the week and into the weekend.