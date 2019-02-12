With the deepest snowpack in the country and most season snowfall to date (over 446” at the summit), we’re sending it straight to the 4th of July, or longer! pic.twitter.com/eV5OzrxvU9 — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) February 12, 2019

Thanks to some heavy storms, Mammoth Mountain said it will be open until at least the Fourth of July.The ski resort tweeted that it has received the deepest snowpack in the country and most snowfall of the season.So far, there's been more than 446 inches of snow at the summit, according to the resort.It said that it could be open longer than the Fourth of July, but it depends on weather conditions.Another storm is expected to hit the Southland overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing even more snow and rain.