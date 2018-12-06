MANDATORY EVACUATION in the following zones was ordered effective immediately today: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A. MUST GO NOW. @RivCoReady @CtyLakeElsinore #HolyFloodWatch pic.twitter.com/aQUTO3y9SX — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) December 6, 2018

Mandatory evacuations were issued for parts of Lake Elsinore as rains continued to saturate Holy Fire burn areas.The following areas are under the orders: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A.A storm cell is expected to come over the area, sitting on it for some time and bringing some significant rains. Officials are worried about the amount of debris and rain that could inundate Rice Canyon.Flash flood watches had been issued for the areas.The rain also caused traffic problems along the 60 Freeway, where several car crashes happened.Last week's storm brought mud and debris down some canyons and even into some homes not far from the burn scar area.Residents are being urged to heed any warnings and be ready if the storm gets worse.