WEATHER

Mandatory evacuations issued in Lake Elsinore for Holy Fire burn areas as rains continue

EMBED </>More Videos

Voluntary evacuations were issued for parts of Lake Elsinore as rains continued to saturate Holy Fire burn areas. (KABC)

By
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuations were issued for parts of Lake Elsinore as rains continued to saturate Holy Fire burn areas.

The following areas are under the orders: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A.

A storm cell is expected to come over the area, sitting on it for some time and bringing some significant rains. Officials are worried about the amount of debris and rain that could inundate Rice Canyon.



Flash flood watches had been issued for the areas.

The rain also caused traffic problems along the 60 Freeway, where several car crashes happened.

Last week's storm brought mud and debris down some canyons and even into some homes not far from the burn scar area.

Residents are being urged to heed any warnings and be ready if the storm gets worse.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainwildfirebrush firemudslidesevere weatherwinter stormLake ElsinoreRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area; mudflow fears subside
More Weather
Top Stories
5 Fwy closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Texas bids Bush farewell with country music, funeral train
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
2 US warplanes crash off Japan coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Show More
VIDEO: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
More News