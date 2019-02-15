Weather

Massive tree crushes home in Glendale

EMBED <>More Videos

A massive tree came crashing down on a home in Glendale, crushing a bedroom and leaving the house red-tagged.

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive tree came crashing down on a home in Glendale, crushing a bedroom and leaving the house red-tagged.

The family, who moved in about two years ago, was not home at the time, neighbors say, and no injuries were reported.


"I heard a sonic boom, kind of freight-train crack, almost like a sonic boom," said neighbor Robin Bissiri-Lewis. "I suspected it was a tree. I just didn't realize how close it was to the house."

Neighbors say arborists estimate the tree is 80-100 years old, and an expert had examined the tree and given it a clean bill of health when the family moved in.


Following the heavy rains of the last two days, the 70-80 foot tree crashed in the 2400 block of Bywood Drive around noon.

The home has been red-tagged.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherglendalelos angeles countystormraintree fall
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News