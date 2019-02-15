Massive tree crushes home in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive tree came crashing down on a home in Glendale, crushing a bedroom and leaving the house red-tagged.The family, who moved in about two years ago, was not home at the time, neighbors say, and no injuries were reported."I heard a sonic boom, kind of freight-train crack, almost like a sonic boom," said neighbor Robin Bissiri-Lewis. "I suspected it was a tree. I just didn't realize how close it was to the house."Neighbors say arborists estimate the tree is 80-100 years old, and an expert had examined the tree and given it a clean bill of health when the family moved in.Following the heavy rains of the last two days, the 70-80 foot tree crashed in the 2400 block of Bywood Drive around noon.The home has been red-tagged.