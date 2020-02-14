SoCal weather: Colder temps continue across SoCal on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see continued colder temperatures on Monday and for several days.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies but chilly temperatures with a high of just 62 degrees Monday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some blustery winds with a high of 62.
The mountain areas will remain chilly with a high of just 37 degrees and a chance of snow showers in the morning.
