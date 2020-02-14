SoCal weather: Colder temps continue across SoCal on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see continued colder temperatures on Monday and for several days.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies but chilly temperatures with a high of just 62 degrees Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some blustery winds with a high of 62.The mountain areas will remain chilly with a high of just 37 degrees and a chance of snow showers in the morning.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.