Weather

SoCal weather: Colder temps continue across SoCal on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see continued colder temperatures on Monday and for several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies but chilly temperatures with a high of just 62 degrees Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some blustery winds with a high of 62.

The mountain areas will remain chilly with a high of just 37 degrees and a chance of snow showers in the morning.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trebek offered supportive words to other cancer patients
Trebek's closest friends reflect on final conversations
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Strong winds send tent flying at boy in Pico Rivera
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
LAPD preparing for deep budget cuts
LA County still has more than 600,000 ballots to count
Show More
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
SoCal mountains get first snow of the season
More TOP STORIES News