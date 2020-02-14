SoCal weather: Nearly 2 years' worth of rainfall possible for part of region over the next week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and cloudy skies for most of Friday before the first of several storms moves into the region overnight.Los Angeles and Orange Counties can expect a high of 60 degrees with plenty of cloud cover.Rain is expected to begin falling in most areas Friday night and continue through Saturday. Sunday will be be dry but a second storm system is expected Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 59.Forecast models are predicting two to three inches of rainfall across the Southern California region over the next several days, according to CNN.The weekend storms appear to be the beginning of an overall wetter trend, which could continue through the end of this month, CNN reports. The forecast for a possible storm every three to four days for the next two weeks could mean three to five inches of precipitation for the area which is experiencing extreme drought.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.